Gary Dean Sibley Another life well lived … Gary, 73, left this life Jan. 30, 2023, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. He was born Dec. 16, 1949 in Springfield, Illinois. Left to cherish good memories are his wife, Junko, brother, Brian (Laura), sisters Ann and Laurie, several cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends Gasper, Isaias and Luis.
Gary was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and SIU School of law, both Carbondale, Illinois. He practiced law in Carbondale and Metropolis, Illinois. However, his passion was nature and photography, which led him to Florida, where he became a professional photographer, selling his photos to tourists on Mallory Square in Key West. He was president of the Key West Vendors Group for three years. Gary was most proud of his aerial photo he took for Sports Illustrated, and a beautiful aerial poster of Key West that was very popular in local tourist shops.
Throughout his life, Gary enjoyed fishing, chess, high jumping, basketball, tennis, ice cream, backpacking and windsurfing. He also supported mission work in Guatemala at Amigo’s Hospitalito Atitlan and International Eye Institute.
A small service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Mallory Square after sunset.
