(Carl) George Lines, 72, of Fishtown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida with his wife, Kathleen, at his side. He was born Feb. 21, 1949, and his parents predeceased him.
George lied about his age to join the Merchant Marines at the age of 17. He broke his neck in Manila, and upon returning home six months later, was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served three more years in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1971. He completed schooling through the Department of the Navy for Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Service and then completed an apprenticeship in 1975. George continued in this trade for another five years before moving to Ireland and building homes for five years.
When he returned to the United States, he became a general contractor and built homes in Colorado until he relocated to Florida in the mid-1990s, where he built several home in Fort Myers Beach. George always had a love for the Florida Keys and would visit frequently, eventually buying a home in Marathon in 2000. George continued to build homes in the Florida Keys with his wife, Kathleen.
George loved motorcycles and traveled with Kathleen from the Keys all over the United States attending events, including Sturgis, and just seeing the country from two wheels. George loved music and dancing, and although he could be very stubborn, he was loved by many because of his big heart.
Following his military service, George struggled with PTSD. Although he received some help in his later years, it is his wife’s fondest wish that veterans who suffer with this condition should seek help in order to live the fullest lives possible. Kathleen hopes that the stigma associated with this condition is removed as veterans need the help they deserve after serving their country.
A celebration of George’s life will be held at the American Legion Post 154 in Marathon, on Sunday, May 23, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Kathleen requests that donations be made in the name of Carl George Lines to the Miami VA Fisher House, 1201 NW 16th Street, Miami, Florida 33125 in recognition of the assistance given to her and George during his illness.