George Lopez, 77, most recently known for his work as a Latin music DJ, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2022.
George was born in Havana, Cuba on April 23, 1944. George traveled from Havana with his family in 1955 to New York, finally finding their home in Key West. Following his education and marriage, George worked for more than 20 years at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, retiring as manager. During the Mariel boatlift, George helped many family and friends settle in Key West. His next career as a local car salesman allowed him to continue his desire to help others. His love of music was his true passion. George saw a life-long dream to fruition when he debuted his radio show, “Sabado Latino,” in the 1990s. George had fans throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Juana Lopez, and his wife, Maria Fernandez Lopez. George is survived by his sons, George Lopez (Daria), David Gonzalez (Crystal) and Tony Gonzalez, his devoted sister, Julie Lopez, and his loving partner of many years, Dominga Gonzalez. George also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Amanda Yoskowitz (Colin), Georgie Lopez, Jared Lopez (Maria), David Gonzalez Jr., Madison Gonzalez, great-granddaughter, Stella Luna Lopez, and nephew Ricky Ortiz.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at the Key West City Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please remember George with a donation to the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys, P.O. Box 5816, Key West, FL 33045 or at http://www.cancerffk.org.
