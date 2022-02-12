George Osburn Witwer, publisher emeritus and principal owner of KPC Media Group Inc. in northeast Indiana, died unexpectedly but peacefully Jan. 20, 2022, at his home in Key West, Florida. He was 92.
A graduate of Yale University, Witwer had a brief stint with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where he met his future brother-in-law and close friend, Ambassador James R. Lilley. He worked for several years on the East Coast as a journalist before becoming editor and general manager of The News Sun, Kendallville, Indiana, in 1962. He purchased Kendallville Publishing Co. (the forerunner of KPC Media) in 1969, and led the dramatic growth of the company over the years. He retired as publisher in 1996 but remained active on the company’s board of directors.
A longtime community leader in northeast Indiana, Witwer served on numerous civic and community boards and was named Kendallville Citizen of the Year by the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce in 1998. In 2007, he received the Hoosier State Press Association’s Charlie Biggs Commitment to Community Lifetime Achievement Award. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the ACD Festival board for his service to Auburn and the festival.
Born Sept. 27, 1929, in Owosso, Michigan, he was the son of George Mohler Studebaker Witwer and Jane Osburn Witwer. He grew up in South Bend, Indiana.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale University. On Oct. 12, 1951, at Fort Myer Memorial Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia, he married Dorothy Lee Booth. She preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 2015.
Under Witwer’s leadership, KPC Media grew and became the media company with the largest reach in northeast Indiana. KPC Media has three daily newspapers (Kendallville, Auburn and Angola) five paid weekly newspapers, four free weekly newspapers, a regional business journal, four news and information websites, a commercial printing, and direct mail operations.
In 1989, Witwer and his wife made Key West, Florida, their second home. In Key West, they were active in Reef Relief, an organization focused on saving coral reefs through research, education and political action and in Samuel’s House, a nonprofit organization for homeless and/or battered women and children.
He played tennis at Bayview, enjoyed snorkeling, sailed to the Marquesas, sang with the choir at the Unitarian Church and socialized with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out) at the Key West Yacht Club. Some of his grandchildren learned to sail in his restored wooden sailboat, Call Sally. He supported the Monroe County Community Foundation by establishing directed funds, and encouraged others to do so. He enjoyed attending worship services at several Key West churches.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Grace and Terry Housholder of Kendallville, Indiana; Sally and Richard Stolz of Rockville, Maryland; Violette and Phillip Wysong of Wawaka, Indiana; and George Booth and Dianne Witwer of Bluffton, Indiana; and 14 grandchildren. His 22nd great-grandchild is expected this month. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Violette and Richard Sutton of Greenville, Delaware; and a sister-in-law, Sally Booth Lilley of Washington, D.C.
In addition to his wife, preceding him in death was his brother-in-law, Ambassador James R. Lilley, on Nov. 12, 2009.
He was baptized on Oct. 28, 2017.
Memorial services will be held April 23 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West and April 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, Indiana.