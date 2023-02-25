George W. Adams

Adams

George W. Adams, 70, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 at his home in Southington, Connecticut after an extended battle with Huntington’s Disease. George passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his beloved family nearby. George was a kind, genuine and respectful man. He remained positive and humble throughout his battle with Huntington’s.

George was born on Dec. 18, 1952, in Key West, Florida to the late Willard F. Adams and Betty M. Adams. George was a graduate of Key West High School Class of 1970. George resided a majority of his life in Key West, where he fully enjoyed the beauty of the ocean and the Keys.

