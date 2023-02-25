George W. Adams, 70, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 at his home in Southington, Connecticut after an extended battle with Huntington’s Disease. George passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his beloved family nearby. George was a kind, genuine and respectful man. He remained positive and humble throughout his battle with Huntington’s.
George was born on Dec. 18, 1952, in Key West, Florida to the late Willard F. Adams and Betty M. Adams. George was a graduate of Key West High School Class of 1970. George resided a majority of his life in Key West, where he fully enjoyed the beauty of the ocean and the Keys.
George valued work and took pride in his carpentry skills. He was a carpenter by trade and spent his career in Key West and the Keys. George enjoyed grilling, fishing, going out in the mangroves in his canoe, cruising around the island, spending time with his family and having a good beverage. George loved music, and it was a staple in his daily life. George was a beloved son, father, grandfather and friend. George was a loving and supportive father. George had a zest for life, and he will be greatly missed.
George is survived by his three children: Jaran Adams (Key West), Andrea Adams (Lake City, Florida) and Alexis Adams (Southington). George has five grandchildren: Alysia Pena, Zoe Brantley, Maegan Brantley, Olivia Pollansky, Liliana Pollansky; and three great-grandchildren: Nathaniel Burcker, Mahlon Peeler, and James Philip Griffis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Key West.
