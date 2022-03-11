Giordan Ashlee Demeza passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, in Key West, Florida. Giordan was born in Kennesaw, Georgia to Gerry Demeza and Erin McCoy. She graduated from Key West High School in 2015. While attending TCC and then FSU, she studied business, fashion, and international affairs.
Giordan was known for her kindness, her spunkiness and her ability to brighten up your day. She accepted everyone for who they were, without judgment. As a family, we are heartbroken. However, we know that her passing is much more than our loss — it’s the world’s loss. In her 24 years, she touched more lives than most people do in 80 years. Simply put, she made the world a better place. Rest in peace, beautiful girl.
Giordan is preceded in death by grandmothers, Marsha King Demeza and Karen Hill, as well as her aunt Denise Demeza. Giordan is survived by her father, Gerry Demeza; mother, Erin McCoy; brother, Jason McCoy; grandfathers, Gerome Demeza and James McCoy; and grandmother, Pat McCoy, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services were held privately by the family.
