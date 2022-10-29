Glenn Addison Roberts, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home in Mena, Arkansas. He was born on Friday, Dec. 15, 1939, to Louis Frederick Roberts and Alice Roberts in Key West, Florida.
Glenn had a wonderful sense of humor and had a special love for practical jokes, especially on April Fools’ Day. He was an avid reader, photographer, astronomer and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Glenn was a very intelligent man and always had an answer for any question. He was talented at just about anything he attempted.
Glenn worked as an electrical engineer for NASA in the beginning of his career and then for the government for 33 years before retiring. He loved his wife and family with all of his heart. Glenn adored every special moment he had with his children and grandchildren. His contagious laugh and jokes will be missed by all of his family, but the memories he gave them will be cherished forever. Glenn was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Roberts.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia Roberts of Mena; one son, Michael Roberts of Mena; two daughters and son-in-law, Debra Roberts of Lynnwood, Washington, and Kathryn and Phillip Churchill of Mena; one sister, Carola Todini of Vero Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Allen Churchill, April Roberts, Aaron Roberts, Lauren Mawn, Glenn Lawhon, Grace Lawhon; great-grandchildren, Roland Crosby, Killian Mawn, Avery Mawn, Caspen Mawn; several nephews and nieces and a host of other family and friends.
A private family celebration will be held. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Bowser Family Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas.
