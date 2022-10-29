Glenn Addison Roberts, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home in Mena, Arkansas. He was born on Friday, Dec. 15, 1939, to Louis Frederick Roberts and Alice Roberts in Key West, Florida.

Glenn had a wonderful sense of humor and had a special love for practical jokes, especially on April Fools’ Day. He was an avid reader, photographer, astronomer and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Glenn was a very intelligent man and always had an answer for any question. He was talented at just about anything he attempted.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.