Gloria Paul Hyre Bradford

Bradford

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Gloria Hyre Bradford. She passed peacefully at home in Oviedo, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2022, with her family by her side.

Gloria was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to Paul and Josephine Vial Hyre of Key West, Florida and grew up at 1503 Seminary St. with her sister, Myrna Hyre Almyda. At the age of 16, while attending a dance at the USO, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Donald Eugene Bradford, of Salt Lake City, Utah. At the time, Donald, was stationed in the U.S. Navy in Key West. They married on June 15, 1953, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Duval Street. They started a family and had three beautiful children, Donald, Darlene and Barbara.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Bradford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.