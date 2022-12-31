Gloria Paul Hyre Bradford

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Gloria Hyre Bradford. She passed peacefully at home in Oviedo, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2022, with her family by her side.
Gloria was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to Paul and Josephine Vial Hyre of Key West, Florida and grew up at 1503 Seminary St. with her sister, Myrna Hyre Almyda. At the age of 16, while attending a dance at the USO, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Donald Eugene Bradford, of Salt Lake City, Utah. At the time, Donald, was stationed in the U.S. Navy in Key West. They married on June 15, 1953, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Duval Street. They started a family and had three beautiful children, Donald, Darlene and Barbara.
Most Conchs came to know Gloria as she and her husband started a construction business in Key West, Bradford Construction. Gloria was a life-long Conch and loved her community. She is survived by her sister, Myrna Hyre Almyda, daughters Darlene Rose Bradford and Barbara Ann Spettel (Brian Wilson). She also leaves behind three granddaughters, Amanda Michelle Spettel, Holly Lynn Spettel (Dusty Smith) and Heidi Rose Taylor, in addition to two great-granddaughters, Jillian Isabella Spettel and Rylee Marie Smith plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Bradford, son, Donald Paul Bradford, and her mother and father, Josephine Vial and Paul Hyre. She will be greatly missed by her family and her community. We want to thank all of Gloria’s church family, as well as all her Key West friends and family.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3424 Northside Drive, Key West. All funeral arrangements are entrusted to Castillo and Thurston’s.
