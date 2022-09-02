Gloria Rosebud Thomas Dixon

Dixon (center)

Gloria Rosebud Dixon was born in Key West, Florida on Sept. 13, 1934. The ninth of 10 siblings to the parentage of Ethel Bowe-Thomas and George Thomas of Bahamian and Key West lineage, Gloria grew up in Bahama Village, where she was nurtured by her family and enjoyed the friendship of families such as the Sawyers, Neelys, Fergusons, Farleys and the Towns.

As a young girl, she attended and graduated from Frederick Douglass School in 1952 in Key West. Gloria then married a handsome sailor stationed in Key West named Bernstein Templar Dixon. Through their union, they had three children: Kim, Kirk (deceased) and Kyle.

