Gloria Rosebud Dixon was born in Key West, Florida on Sept. 13, 1934. The ninth of 10 siblings to the parentage of Ethel Bowe-Thomas and George Thomas of Bahamian and Key West lineage, Gloria grew up in Bahama Village, where she was nurtured by her family and enjoyed the friendship of families such as the Sawyers, Neelys, Fergusons, Farleys and the Towns.
As a young girl, she attended and graduated from Frederick Douglass School in 1952 in Key West. Gloria then married a handsome sailor stationed in Key West named Bernstein Templar Dixon. Through their union, they had three children: Kim, Kirk (deceased) and Kyle.
In 1972, Gloria obtained an associate’s degree in Science at the Florida Keys Community College. After successfully receiving her Licensed Practical Nursing certification, she earned Florida certification as a Registered Nurse and certification as an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner with an emphasis in Geriatrics. Subsequently, in 1976, the Georgia Board of Nursing conferred upon her their Registered Professional Nurse certification.
She moved to Atlanta, Georgia to apply for and secure work at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). She initially worked in the CDC clinic, but was soon elevated to the Hemophiliac Division of AIDS Research. On May 17, 1988, the Department of Health And Human Services presented to Gloria the Public Health Service Special Recognition Award for her work in the Epidemiology Studies section of AIDS research.
Gloria Rose traveled extensively — domestically and internationally (Italy, Spain, Jordan, Israel, West Africa, the Caribbean islands, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, Holland, Egypt and Syria).
After retiring from the federal government, Ms. Dixon attended Atlanta Area Technical School, where she became certified in real estate sales.
Gloria Rosebud Thomas Dixon was called to rest Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Cherishing her memory are Kim Dixon; Kyle Dixon (Sandra); grandchildren Don Henry Walker, Nigel Dixon and Mario Lowe (Chaunte), along with four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St. Key West. A gofundme scholarship fund has been established in her honor.
