On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, Gloria Windus McKinstrie, 87, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg with family by her side.
“Her heart is young and gay.” The words under Gloria’s high school yearbook photo couldn’t have captured it any better. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generous heart and vivacious personality.
Gloria was born on Aug. 12, 1935 in Rutherford, New Jersey, to Sidney Alexander Lord and Edith Roe Lord. After graduation from Bayside High School in New York, she worked in Manhattan for Trans World Airlines (TWA,) securing visas from all diplomatic embassies based in NYC for the flight crews and VIPs. That’s when she was bitten by the travel bug, and so began her life-long love of adventure and travel.
In 1956, Gloria married her high school sweetheart, James E. Windus, and oh, the places they went — the World’s Fair in Brussels, all over Europe, the Caribbean, Morocco and out west. They began their family and moved to Long Island, New York. Within their first decade of marriage, Jim needed open-heart surgery and to convalesce, so Gloria capitalized on her bubbly personality and easy-going nature to her advantage with a relatively new company that offered a flexible work style — Tupperware. A natural at party planning, sales and social situations, Gloria quickly became a top-selling, top-recruiting manager honored at many “jubilees.” At 42 years old, Gloria became a widow, and it was many of her closest friends she met through Tupperware and neighborhood girlfriends who helped her through that time.
She was an avid New York Jets fan who, of course, made friends with all the players including Marty Lyons and Mark Gastineau, tailgating together, attending their Christmas parties, charity functions and going on cruises with them. Using her strong relationship skills, Gloria worked in sales for multiple companies and never stopped travelling. She continued to enjoy many foreign and domestic trips, but none as much as her trip to a small Florida Island — Key West. She would often say that Key West was like living in paradise on a Caribbean Island, but with the safety and benefit of living in the U.S.
In 1995, she and her then boyfriend, John “Jack” McKinstrie moved to their island paradise and purchased a home. While Jack worked as a Conch Tour Train driver, Gloria, who was always an incredibly generous woman, quickly became involved with the Key West community volunteering with the Bayshore Manor nursing home, St. Mary’s soup kitchen, The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea, the Moose Lodge, the Key West Women’s Club, the Lunch Bunch and many other organizations. In February 2002, Gloria and Jack were married at St. Mary’s, celebrated with family and friends at the top of La Concha and then honeymooned in Alaska. Gloria and Jack continued their travels together with many Caribbean cruises, river cruises and land excursions throughout Europe, treks through China, South America, the U.S. National Parks and much more. In addition to adventures with Jack, Gloria joined her family on an African safari, vacations in Europe and Russia, and an Alaskan cruise celebrating her 80th birthday. The life of the party and the experienced world traveler, she always had a good time no matter where she went.
She loved you all and Key West was her happy place!
Gloria leaves behind her beloved and devoted husband, John (Jack) McKinstrie, her three children, Valerie Trudeau (David) of Saranac Lake, New York, Victoria Russo (Philip) of Chicago, Illinois and James Windus of Clearwater, Florida. Her grandchildren, Katie Trudeau, Nickie Trudeau, James Jonah Windus, Philip Russo, Renee Russo and Wylder Windus will greatly miss their “grandma dodah” and “queen polar bear.” They are her legacy.
Calling hours were at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, FL on Monday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1376 Snell Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL.
A second mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at The Basilica St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Key West, followed immediately by interment at the Key West City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, or the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen or the Parkinson Foundation, Inc.