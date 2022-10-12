Gloria Windus McKinstrie

McKinstrie

On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, Gloria Windus McKinstrie, 87, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg with family by her side.

“Her heart is young and gay.” The words under Gloria’s high school yearbook photo couldn’t have captured it any better. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generous heart and vivacious personality.

