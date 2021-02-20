Gordon Ivan Friis-Pettitt

Friis-Pettitt

Gordon Ivan Friis-Pettitt passed away at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 15, 2021, after suffering a major heart attack at the age of 63.

He was predeceased by his father, Gordon Friis-Pettitt; sister, Vera Lee Cardy; and daughter, Sabrina Jones.

Gordon was survived by the love of his life, his wife, Debbie Lynn Friis-Pettitt, of nearly 23 years.

He is lovingly remembered by his mother Mary Cardy; daughters Sheena Barbour, Staci Lingerfelt, and Kristen Fox and her family; sons John David Lingerfelt and David Peterson and his family; granddaughter Hannah Lingerfelt; grandchildren Billy, Jordan, Alliyah, Cameron, Conner, Ely, and Breanne; niece Meghan DeHoff; nephew Torrey Cardy; grandniece Hailee; grandnephew Jayson; brother Bruce; and sister Dawn-Mary.

Gordon was a devoted family man who loved the Lord and serving at the Key West Baptist Temple. He had a passion for smoking meats, fishing and fixing things. A special thanks to all of his family and friends for your sincere condolences, caring support and uplifting words of encouragement.

A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at Key West Baptist Temple in Stock Island, Florida on Friday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. EST.

