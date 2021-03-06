Our little Angel, Gracie, passed away Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Key West, Florida.
She was the best dog ever; a white, fluffy 8-pound Maltese with a definite attitude of a being, not a dog. She started her life living in a wire cage in windy Waimanalo, Hawaii as a puppy mill breeder. When the Humane Society had the owner arrested, there were 154 pure breed dogs living in deplorable conditions. Gracie was the poster child for abuse, as she was mangled, brown in color from feces and urine, her front feet were infected from the wire and all her teeth were rotted from eating an improper diet. Most of the dogs were sick and unhealthy. Gracie was about 4 years old when she was found and had about four litters. I, at the time, was a foster parent for the Humane Society, so when I got the call that I was needed to help with this big arrest, I was happy to help. I went right over and out walked this scared, dirty, funny-looking (as they had to shave all her fur) little girl. Her fur was all in dreadlocks and pulling on her skin, so it all had to go. Maltese have a blanket of fur that grows to the ground, which is why they need to be groomed. She was half her normal weight — all of 4 pounds — and bonded with me instantly.
I knew then that she was a special girl. She rode home with me, with an air of confidence that her life was going to get better. She didn't know how to wag her tail, bark, climb stairs, walk or to play. She had never felt the sun on her body, which over the next 13 years she tried to make up for by loving to sunbathe, nor felt grass under her hurt feet; the first time she walked gingerly on it, I think because it was rough and her feet hurt. She soon started to blossom and develop a personality from all the love we gave her. She didn't like men and hated the garden hose, probably because the puppy mill owner used the garden hose to wash out the cages. As her confidence rose, so did her ability to trust and love back. She loved everyone she met and all dogs she would interact with when we would go on our long beach walks every day. She loved the beach and the coolness of the sand, and she would splay out her back legs to feel the cool sand on her tummy. As time helped heal her broken body and spirit, she became very attached to my husband and always looked forward to their time together, either him running on the beach with her or riding his bike with her in the backpack or just holding her against his chest while he did laps around the house. She would press her head against him to show her love to him. She soon overcame her anxiety to men and the garden hose but never really liked to swim and only tolerated a bath because I think it made her feel better. After her bath, I would wrap her in a large towel that would engulf her totally and she would lie their in my arms for about an hour soaking up my body heat until she was dry.
I loved those moments with her and cherished them. She was the sweetest little girl and never had a mean bone in her body. We took her everywhere with us, locally to stores, restaurants, movie theaters, Disney World, she even went on some rides as long as she slept in her bag she was OK, and to yard sales every weekend, where everyone knew her name, and to family weddings, milestone birthdays and music concerts, and traveling abroad. She traveled to Hawaii, New York, Alaska, Seattle, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Cuba, Disney World, Florida and many places in between. She would just love being anywhere with us, whether she was in her outward hound backpack, or her airline-approved bag on wheels, which we called her condo, or in her sling carrying case for her to see in front. She loved riding in her bike-carrying basket with the sun roof protector wearing her Rex specks sun goggles, with her ears blowing in the breeze (we called them flying nun ears). Her skin was pure pink from never being in the sun. As time went by her pink skin turned to freckles from sun-bathing, but I didn't care because she needed to make up for lost time. She loved rides in her car seat and just being held. Always being held was her favorite thing. As a result of her first unhealthy four years of her life, she never knew how to fetch a ball or play, and she developed loads of health issues that really took her life in the end. She first had to have most of her teeth taken out, 32 to be exact, then developed glaucoma, which made her blind, then a heart murmur that developed into congestive heart failure, then she became deaf, and soon she had dementia, or sundowner syndrome. We had to keep track on paper of all her medications, which we had to administer about 20 times a day. In her final moments, we knew she was not going to be with us much longer when she stopped eating cheese, her favorite treat, as I always said she was a Mediterranean dog coming from the island of Malta. The only people food we ever gave her was cheese and hearts of palm, which she would go bananas for every time I opened a can, as she could smell it long before I could give her any. I remember my husband picking her up to place beside me on the couch as she would anticipate the treat, her legs swimming around like a turtle being held, her excitement overwhelming her.
She was always making us laugh and smile with her little personality. She stopped that and all food two days before her passing. She died peacefully in our arms and had this look of relief on her face as to say, it was time for her to go. Her little body, now of almost 5 pounds, was all tuckered out. She had a great life after all she'd been through and now she's in Heaven with the angels. We will never be the same without her as she was our little girl and a wonderful being. We miss you already as you have left a hole in our hearts. Rest in Peace, Miss Gracie,our wonder dog. Best Dog Ever!