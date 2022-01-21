Gregory Reynolds

Gregory William Reynolds passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 59. It is no exaggeration to say that to know Greg was to love him. His bright eyes, smile and contagious laugh earned him many friends who will all feel his absence tremendously.
Born in Key West in 1962, Greg was a fourth-generation Conch. He spent 16 years living in Salt Lake City, Utah, but returned home to Key West in 2006 to care for his mother, Maude, whom he loved immeasurably. Maude passed away shortly after her son on Jan. 12, 2022, at the age of 94.
Greg was an electrician who learned the trade from his favorite uncle, Will P. Roberts (Jr). He will be forever remembered as a devoted son, proud father and incredible friend!
The Reynolds family is grateful to Becky RauHofer, his decades-long best friend and mother to his son, for being there to comfort him before his passing. Greg is survived by his son, Chris (Raceme) Reynolds, their sons Cooper and Logan, daughter Brenna (Trevor) Reynolds; cousins Debbie (Ronnie) Leonard, Gale Faulkner, Cathy (Richard) Butler, and Tammy Ferguson; sister-in-law Connie Reynolds; nieces Tina (TJ) Snow, Alichia Reynolds, and Missy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his brother Herb Reynolds; aunt and uncle Will and Mary Roberts, and aunt Rose and Clifford Smith.
The memorial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning with a viewing at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 1 p.m.
