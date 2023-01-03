Gustavo Galego

Gustavo Galego, 71, passed away Jan. 2, 2023, at Palm Vista Rehabilitation and Convalescent Center in Key West, Florida holding his sister’s hand.

To plant a tree in memory of Gustavo Galego as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.