Gustavo Galego, 71, passed away Jan. 2, 2023, at Palm Vista Rehabilitation and Convalescent Center in Key West, Florida holding his sister’s hand.
Gustavo was born May 11, 1951, in El Cerro, La Havana, Cuba. Gustavo came to America in 1982 and made a life in Miami; he worked for the Hess Company for many years. Gustavo loved life, he loved being alive no matter what he was going through because of his health. He was a simple, sweet man who needed very little to be happy. He loved animals, and he loved to dance, and boy, could he dance.
Gustavo is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Marina Galego, his brother Ricardo Pozo, his aunt, second mother Carola Gonzalez, and his partner Hubert Perdomo. He is survived by his sister Gilda Niles (Jack Niles Jr.), his nephews Jack Niles III (Lisette), Randy Niles (Kellie) and his grandnieces and grandnephews, Julia Rose, Scarlet, Jack IV, Sofia and Lincoln Niles. Gustavo had many long-time friends who through the years were his family.
Special thanks to Marta Pichu and Manolo Mercade for their help these last few months. Our family would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, the staff and nurses at both Palm Vista and Poinciana Gardens for their care of Gustavo. We will have a private grave site burial on Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, Key West. To leave an online condolence, visit the memorial tribute page on the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home website.
