A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Harold Lee Von Harten Sr., 89, of Lugoff, South Carolina, will be held at Quaker Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Todd Horton and The Rev. Larry Fraser will officiate. Memorials may be made to Springvale Baptist Church, PO Box 880, Lugoff, SC 29078, or to the Amedisys Foundation (http://www.amedisys.com/donate), 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Harold died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Born in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Herman Henry and Bertha McLean Von Harten Sr., and husband for 61 years to the late Frances Mathis Von Harten. After graduating from Beaufort High School in 1950, Harold entered the family shrimp business, H.H. Von Harten & Sons Sea Food Company, operating a fleet of shrimp boats, out of Beaufort, and later Key West, Florida, and Freeport, Texas. Harold went on to be a co-owner of Key-Tex Shrimp Company and owner of Von Harten Shrimp Company. He was a former South Carolina National Guardsman, an U.S. Army Reservist and a member of the American Legion. Harold was a member of Springvale Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Harold Lee Von Harten Jr. (Christi) and Susan Von Harten Stone (Joe); grandchildren Anna Stone and Joey Stone; and many nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was predeceased by his daughter, Kay Von Harten Passauer; sisters, Mildred Von Harten Rayfield and Catherine Von Harten Ericson; and brother H.H. “Bubba” Von Harten Jr.
The family extends many thanks to the special women who have provided wonderful care and assistance to Harold and Frances over the past several years.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
