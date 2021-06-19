Harry Lee Russell, affectionately known as Brass, entered Heaven on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home surrounded by his family in Key West, Florida.
Harry was born on Feb. 8, 1947, to William Ross and Florence Russell in Key West. He was preceded in death by both parents, his loving wife of 49 years, Joy Russell, and sister, Betty Ogden. Brass leaves behind his son Harry (Marla) Russell, daughter Jill (Albert) Herasme, brother William (Billy Brass) Russell, sisters Alice (Bob) Semler, Paulette (Chumpie) Esquinaldo and Portia (Fito) Rodriguez.
His pride and joy were his four grandchildren, Ciera, Angelina, Aria and Marlee, along with many nieces and nephews. Brass grew up on Southard Street and attended Harris School. At a very young age he began working at City Electric System (Keys Energy) and retired after a 30-year career working in the meter department.
While working at City Electric he met the love of his life, Joy. They were inseparable ever since and had a very special love for one another. He had a tremendous dedicated work ethic and he was respected by the City Electric team. After a short time in retirement, he went to work for Monroe County Transportation, driving “medical needs” patients to various appointments for 10 years.
During his younger years, Brass was very involved in the Key West Little League Baseball as a coach, fundraiser, fan and father. He would spend many hours coaching his son at David McCurdy Field. As the years passed, he continued to enjoy watching games and helping to support the league. Our dad and family have many fond memories at those fields.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Key West Little Conch Baseball. Please send your donation to Iberia Bank, C/O Heather Roberts 1000 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040.
Our family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for Brass over the years: Dr. Lefferts, Dr. Atilla, Dr. Rowe, Dr. Weed of U-Health, Lauren, Robyn and Eglis from Hospice, and Kendall Lakes Health and Rehabilitation along with the many nurses and CNAs. Brass was a loving caring, devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be terribly missed.