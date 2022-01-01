Harry William Bowman passed away in Fort Myers, Florida, on Nov. 1, 2021. He is greatly missed.
Harry was born on July 20, 1943, to William and Marie (Whishart) Bowman in Halifax Harbor, Nova Scotia, where his father was stationed with the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II. As Harry told it, he was almost born on a naval launch; and his birth was celebrated by every ship in the harbor. No one could tell a story like Harry did!
Harry and his sister, Bonnie, grew up with their aunt and uncle at a Black Angus cattle ranch in New Rockford, North Dakota. Harry worked on the ranch and graduated high school in New Rockford. He attended Brown Institute for Broadcasting in Minneapolis; and when it came time to get his U.S. broadcasting license, he had to become a U.S. citizen. Upon doing so, he immediately got a draft notice. Although this was during the height of the Vietnam War, Harry was fortunate enough to be sent to Seoul, South Korea, where he broadcast for the American Forces Network.
He continued his journalism education at University of Oregon and had a rich and respected professional life in TV news in North Dakota, Oregon, Charlotte, North Carolina and finally Charleston, South Carolina, where he retired as News Director of WCBD. His colleagues remember him as one of the best news producers in the business and as a supportive mentor to his co-workers. They also say the only reason he accepted the position in Charleston was that he’d get to sail.
Harry was passionate about sailing and about the ocean. One of his best stories featured being air-rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off Cape Hatteras after a night clinging to the hull of a capsized yawl in 15-foot seas. The experience did not deter him from returning to the helm.
Harry came to Key West in the early 1990s. He loved it here! When he was Citizen of the Day in 2017, he said “I knew within 30 minutes of my first visit to the island that Key West would be my new home.” He quickly assimilated into the salty scene of the Key West Bight. The Schooner Wharf Bar was his headquarters; and the friends there were his Key West family. His first Key West boat was Bimini, a little flats sailboat. He went on to live on houseboat Oasis and then, after Hurricane Katrina sunk her, a 41-foot’ 1968 Hatteras.
Working for several years as a Conch Train driver, Harry shared his remarkable storytelling talent, great humor and charm with Key West. In 1998, he became General Manager for the Schooner Western Union, the last wooden schooner built in Key West (launched 1939). In that position, he mentored young sailors and also welcomed aboard the retired mariners who built and sailed the ship. In 2010, Harry launched Florida Keys Road Trip, a two-CD travelogue that he produced, narrated and marketed.
Harry enjoyed good conversation and cheap scotch. He also loved photography, music, dancing and beautiful women. He served on the Key West Maritime Society and the Key West Bight Board. He regularly filmed the Wreckers’ Races and skillfully edited his productions to music. He was careful to always include video of every race participant in the final products, which were screened during the awards ceremonies.
Harry survived more than a couple of hurricanes over the years, but Irma was the storm that moved him permanently off the water. In 2017, he moved to the home of Angie and Eric in Fort Myers, returning to his ranch-hand roots at their Happy Daze Ranch and Rescue. It was a period of deep happiness; and Angie took loving care of Harry in his last days, for which his friends and family will be forever grateful. He passed knowing he was greatly loved and was quick to laugh and to enjoy the fun side of life until the end.
Harry leaves behind many friends who love and miss him. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie, brothers Lyle and Scott, and his niece and nephew Julie and Peter (whom Harry called “the new improved Harry Bowman”). He was predeceased by his parents as well as his sister, Donna, and brother, Mark, and many beloved friends.
Please join friends for a drink in memory of Harry at Schooner Wharf Bar at sunset time on Thursday, Jan. 20.