Harvey Franklin Watkins was “spawned and borned” in Key West on Oct. 30, 1949. He left this dock for the last time on Aug. 28, 2022. His parents left first, as well as his cherished cousin Chris Bethel, and too many family and friends to list.

Left onshore are wife Dale, beloved sister Barbara Watkins Pezek (John) and her large family, especially niece Jodi Burns. Top of this list is his daughter Stephanie Watkins, her children Ashley, Justin (Alexis) and Taylor, and two great-grands Luna and Brielle; a son Jason (Anna), and stepdaughters Fleta Sellers and Danielle Roca. Also, cousin Richard Baker (Yvonne) and their family. If I’ve left anyone out, it is not by design.

