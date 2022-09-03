Harvey Franklin Watkins was “spawned and borned” in Key West on Oct. 30, 1949. He left this dock for the last time on Aug. 28, 2022. His parents left first, as well as his cherished cousin Chris Bethel, and too many family and friends to list.
Left onshore are wife Dale, beloved sister Barbara Watkins Pezek (John) and her large family, especially niece Jodi Burns. Top of this list is his daughter Stephanie Watkins, her children Ashley, Justin (Alexis) and Taylor, and two great-grands Luna and Brielle; a son Jason (Anna), and stepdaughters Fleta Sellers and Danielle Roca. Also, cousin Richard Baker (Yvonne) and their family. If I’ve left anyone out, it is not by design.
Harvey cannot be replicated — he was one-of-a-kind. If you didn’t know him, he can’t be explained. He was a lifelong commercial fisherman, fishing at one time or another for everything except shrimp. He really preferred to be called a trapper and couldn’t understand catching one fish at a time.
He was a Conch’s Conch and an honorable man. If he gave his word, just take it straight to the bank. He said that when he was a young man he was told by an older man that when you die, the only thing you take with is your reputation. I believe he took a good one with him.
He has many friends to mourn him, but would rather they laugh, tell his stories and maybe have a rum.
There were many angels who supported him through his two-year fight with cancer — among them Dr. Elias Gerth and his entire staff — he couldn’t have made it this long without them. Special friends Phillip (brother from another mother) and Maria Pierce, Beth and Brian Doyle.
Sendoff starts Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m. at Key West Mortuary, followed by burial in the family plot at Key West City Cemetery, and winding up at what he called his “party” at the Conch Republic Seafood Company. Come one, come all. No flowers please. Donate wherever you want — animals and children would be good.
I’ll close with a quote from friend Jeff Gunther of the Conch Republic Seafood Company, “You can’t replace a guy like Harvey, you can’t even make him up.”
I’ll love and miss you for the rest of my life, Dale.
All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
