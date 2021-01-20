Harvey P. Wolney Sr. died suddenly Dec. 26, 2020, while visiting his son in Nevada.
Harvey was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Ellensburg, Washington, and grew up in nearby Yakima. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971. He later moved to Carson City, Nevada, where he was a law enforcement officer for 30 years.
Upon retirement in 2008, Harvey and his wife moved to their vacation home in Key West. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on the water.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife, Marta, of Key West, sons Harvey Jr. of Yakima, Heath of Pullman, Washington, Ben Clark of Carson City, Nevada, five grandchildren, three stepsons and seven step-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by the many friends and neighbors of his Key West family.
The family will celebrate his life at a later date.