Heidi Glass was born on June 13, 1967 in Ticonderoga, upstate New York. She departed this world on Sept. 24, 2021.
She attended Colombia High School in East Green Bush, then attended SUNY Albany, where she graduated with a degree in Graphic Arts. After graduating she embarked a bicycle trip that took her all the way across the state of Colorado; it was one of her favorite memories. Afterward, Heidi moved to Key West, Florida, where she found her true calling in tending bar.
She was, without a doubt, the best bartender in Key West, if not the world. She entertained many guests at Sloppy Joe’s, Half Shell Raw Bar and, finally, she found a home at the Green Parrot.
I, Eric Glass, had known Heidi for many years in Key West. After leaving Key West in 2007, I returned in 2009 on vacation. Our chemistry was amazing and immediate. We spent time in New Hampshire and then in Albany, New York. Heidi and I decided to return to our adopted home of Key West. When we lived in Albany, I had the pleasure of spending time with her grandmother, La La. One of the most amazing people I have ever met. She and La la were kindred spirits.
We married on Glass Beach appropriately on May 18, 2016. Heidi is survived her parents, Jerry and Vicki Lockman, her father- and mother-in-laws Harry and Jackie Glass (who adored her), her brother Dan and his wife Marci; her niece and nephew, Fiona and Angus Spence, whom she loved very much. She is survived by friends too numerous to count.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced. She was everything I could ever ask for or wanted in my life. I will always love you, Baby. Peace, love and cherry cheesecake to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
