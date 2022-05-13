Helen Carol (Thompson) Loyet passed away peacefully April 19, 2022. Carol was a long-time resident of Key West from the early 1980s and appreciated the lifestyle of the island.
Carol was born Feb. 15, 1933, at Providence Hospital, Washington, D.C. She was a loving daughter to Allie and Helen Thompson with a younger brother, Alan. Carol had six children, Michelle, Jerri, Thomas, Stephan, Todd and Scott. She also had 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson Roman Booros.
Mom loved to cook and entertain anyone in her company. Carol got attached to cats in the 1970s and named her new rescues “Lucy and Ethel.” She raised Persian cats in Key West and rescued many through various Key West hurricanes. She is survived by “Dickens,” her last cat, and any contributions can be made to Key West Animal Shelter.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s (The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea) on Truman Avenue. Her ashes will be scattered at a ceremony aboard the Gulfstream IV at Charter Boat Row. Please arrive at the dock by 5:15 p.m.
