Helen Louise Whitehead Barker of Middleburg, Florida passed away on Sept. 14, 2021.
She was born in Key West on Christmas Eve 1937 to Milton and Barbara Whitehead. She graduated from Key West High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Russell Barker. She was a school cafeteria manager for the Monroe County School System. After her retirement, she went to work for Historic Tours of America.
Her favorite past times were cooking, baking and entertaining for family and friends.
She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and hospitality. Her home was always open to everyone.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Milton Whitehead and Barbara Whitehead (Lones)
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Russell Barker, sister Leahdorne Vidal, son Michael Barker, daughters Barbara Lusko (Michael) and Leahdorne Lopez (Denis); grandchildren Marisa, Russell (Jessica), Erica (Mike), Michael, Ashley, William (Aubrey), Denise (Taylor) and Daniel; also, great-grandchildren JD, Nathan, Weston, Parker, Lula, Wyatt and Willie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. at Broadus Raines Funeral Home in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
