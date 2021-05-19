Hervé Thomas, “Suavecito,” “VeVe” passed away on May 11, 2021. Born in Paris, France, on Nov. 7, 1958. Hervé and his mother, Brigitte, left Paris for New Caledonia early in his life. Throughout, he developed lifelong friendships and pursued his diverse interests. He eventually settled on Big Pine Key in the late 1990s, where he became a firefighter and EMT for Monroe County Fire Rescue and continued his studies and teachings of Bonsai and Aikido.
Serving the community and encouraging others to be the best humans that we could be was at the center of everything Hervé did. “It’s all about love,” he would say.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the Keys Vineyard Church, 100 County Road, Big Pine Key, Florida.