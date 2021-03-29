Hilda Finigan, 89, of Key West, Florida, recently passed away surrounded by family, still wanting to make that “final” cheesecake or shopping trip to Miami. She was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Key West, the daughter of Dionisio and Estella Diaz. She was one of six siblings. Hilda’s life could best be described in two chapters. The first chapter concluded in 1986 with the passing of her true love, Robert (Bob) Finigan. Together they travelled the world and educated their two sons, Mark and Dale, on the value of hard work and honesty, never allowing a dream or desire to go unfulfilled. With Bob’s passing, Hilda quickly planned the next chapter. Enter Robin, the perfect companion to complete a life of travel, stories and memories. Like any mother-daughter relationship, they laughed, cried and shared that indescribable bond. In the end, the hard realities of life were made more acceptable by the unwavering love and support of her sister Nellie Ehlers. Finally, let us not forget the unselfish and untiring efforts of her caregiver in those final months, Erelia.
For 50-plus years Hilda was the voice behind the telephone switchboard for the men and women of Boca Chica and then the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Hilda’s life’s escapades are legendary. From delivering cheesecakes to the wrong home to forgetfully remembering to change out of her nightgown when going into town, she lived life under her terms. A complete life she had, always giving and caring for others.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Scott Fitzgerald; sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Lesley Finigan and Mark and Rosie Finigan; grandson, Bobby and Rachael Finigan of Atlanta and three granddaughters Katie, Mia and Lexi; and brother Jose Diaz of Key West, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Finigan, sisters Stella Trujillo and Nellie Ehlers, brothers Charlie and Nilo Diaz, brother-in-law Jack Elhers and niece Patsy Trujillo — all whom she loved very much.
A private family service will be held at the Key West City Cemetery. Hilda was a longtime member of the Big Coppitt Baptist Church.