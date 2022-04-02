Hilda Key was the wife of Frank Key. Hilda leaves behind five Conch children: Janet, Debbie, Heidi, June and Tommy. She also leaves behind her 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She helped raise all of her grandchildren, especially my brother Danny, my sister Crystal and myself, Emma.
To us she is Omie. She taught us the importance of church and family, tradition and love. There is not one person who knew her who did not love her. She was kind, loving, stubborn, loyal and downright funny. Her presence in our life has filled us with so much love, and her passing is leaving a hole only our memories of her will fill.
We are saddened today losing our beloved matriarch. As much as it hurts, Hilda is where she is meant to be.
Romans 14:8 If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord so, whether we live or die, we belong to the lord.
Time is short, my Key West family. Love the people in your life and honor their impact in your life, as Hilda Key is being honored and loved today, and remembered always.
A small service will be held at the Key West City Cemetery on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Key as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
