Hollon Richard Bervaldi Jr. died peacefully at his home on Oct. 21, 2021. Richard was 80 years old.
Richard was born on Jan. 6, 1941, to Hollon Richard Bervaldi Sr. and Jennie Fae Lowe Bervaldi in Key West, Florida. Richard was a true Conch and spent his entire life living in Key West.
Richard was a hard worker and spent 48 years as the owner/operator of Garrison Bight Marina with his brother, Frank. They took over the marina in 1969 and he worked there until it was sold in 2017 alongside his nephew Vince Bervaldi. Anyone who went to the marina knew him because he was there almost every day and couldn’t be missed with his jovial and giving personality. Richard never met a person he would not be willing to help in any way he could, personally or professionally.
Richard met his wife and life partner, Cheryl Curry, at the marina in 1975. They fell in love and married in 1976 to begin their life as a family. Richard was so proud of his family and was truly happiest when his children were happy, like when he gave his son Jason his first Boston Whaler, when he danced with Christina in the Father/Daughter dance in Conchette Capers, or when he walked his daughter Carly down the Conchs’ field when she won Homecoming Queen.
Richard’s legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren, who each have a piece of his heart.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Hollon and Jennie Fae Bervaldi, and his niece Jennie L. Bervaldi.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cheryl; his children, Jason (Theresa) Bervaldi, Christina Bervaldi, and Carly (Jorge) Bervaldi; his grandchildren, Jason Bervaldi Jr., Andrew Hetu, Mason Bervaldi, Kobie Bervaldi, Caitlyn Hetu, Matthew Hetu, Austin Lopez, and Fortune Bervaldi; his brother, Frank (Ruby) Bervaldi; brother-in-law, Donald Curry; sister-in-law, Linda Curry; and his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will hold a private viewing for family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Key West City Cemetery. Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
