Mr. Horace Mobley Sr., 97, beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, affectionately known as “Shorty,” was born July 15, 1924, in Swainsbro, Georgia, to the late James Mobley and Mary Ocie Jackson He was one of four children. Mr. Mobley came to Key West with his parents the age of 2 years old and spent his entire life here before joining the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946; after a while he met the love of his life, Ms. Josepha Saunders, and in 1951 the two were married and from that union were five children and two stepchildren.
Mr. Mobley was a civil service retiree but because of Shorty and Josepha’s love for cooking and family, they built and opened The Conch Shop, originally located on Thomas Street before relocating to 308 Petronia St. It was here where he enjoyed meeting and greeting locals and friends alike — Shorty never met a stranger — and musicians and people from all over the world would stop in for a bite to eat and always left with their bellies full. He’d laugh and joke all while cooking up his favorite dishes like fried fish, conch fritters, Shorty’s special chicken sandwich and how can anyone forget the cakes that would just melt in your mouth.
Shorty will be greatly missed by the whole community. Mr. Mobley was predeceased by his mother and father, Mary Jackson and James Mobley, step-father Leroy Jackson, Shorty’s wife, Josepha Saunders Mobley, daughter, Betty Jo Wood, son, Terry Garrett, grandson, Estavan Butler, sister Beulah Buxton and brother William Buxton Jr.
Mr. Mobley leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memories children, Patrick Mobley (Rena) Rita Murphy, Horace Jr., Ricky and Aly Sr. (Marla) of Key West; one sister Mary Tanner of Texas, two nieces Helena Petit of California, Generva Scurry of Maryland, nephew Johnny A., devoted niece and nephew Pauline Johnson of Rhode Island, Jerry (Catherine) Curtis Of Redland, Florida, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of sorrowing friends.
A memorial service is set for Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 800 Center St., Key West.
