Ida Mae Sawyer, 95, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born on April 5, 1927, in Ybor City, Florida, to the late Ernest and Lyttie Elizabeth Cook, and raised in Key West from early childhood. She married Henry Ford Sawyer Sr., on March 9, 1946, at Key West; he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1969.
She worked for many years as an administrator for Dr. Walter McCook and retired from Tony Herce Plumbing. She is survived by sons: Henry Ford Sawyer II and wife Pam of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Steven “Chip” Sawyer and wife Karen Adam of Gainesville, Florida; Wayne Sawyer and wife Katrina of Enterprise, Florida; survived by daughters: Lynn Sawyer of Key West; Lyttie Elizabeth Israel of Sebastian Beach, Florida; Christine Sawyer Weech of Key West; grandchildren: Andrew Echols, Thomas Joseph Echols, Lindsay Sawyer, Mae Sawyer, Bobby D Sawyer, Kalie Sawyer, Zachary Sawyer, Dana Sawyer, Holli K. Averette, Vicky M. Flynn, Mark Israel, Jeff Israel, Scott Israel, and Cassie Rose Weech; great-grandchildren: Alexys Bess, Bailye Flynn, and Abigail Echols.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first-born son, Henry Ford Sawyer Jr.; brothers: Willard and Joseph Cook; sister: Mary Louise Neuberger; sons-in-law: Tommy Bryson, James Israel, and Rodney James Weech. Special recognition to her dear friend, Heather Gaines, and to long-time caregivers Pauline Codrington and Colleen Gayles.
Ida Mae was a true Conch, well known for her loving and caring ways, open to all and looking out for those most in need. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, with burial in the Key West City Cemetery. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
