Isaac Cuervo Archer was born on February 5, 2000 and left this earth to live in eternal glory with our Lord on August 7, 2021. His courageous battle with brain cancer ended at home, surrounded by his family whom he loved to spend time with.
He was proceeded in death by his grandmother Lydia Gonzalez and his grandfather Louis “Sweetwater” Cuervo.
He is survived by his mother Lissette Cuervo Carey, his father Raymond Archer Jr. and his stepfather James Carey; his sister Lydia Cuervo-Palazon, brothers James Carey Jr. and Elijah Carey, stepsister Patricia Carey, and sisters Raulins and Aniston Archer; His grandparents Barbara and Raymond Archer Sr.; his Tio Louie Blanco (Tia Monique), Tia Lydia Estenoz (Tio Tony) and Tia Liana Blanco, Tete Nicole Valdes (Tio Hugo) and cousins Antonio Estenoz IV (Marissa), Alana Estenoz, Hugo Valdes III and ReaAnn Valdes, and his littlest cousins Laci Blanco and Antonio “Quinto” Estenoz V, Brody Estenoz and a long, long list of extended family and wonderful friends.
Isaac graduated with honors from Key West High School even though faced with the most difficult of circumstances. He loved football and was a gifted athlete. He began working with his Uncle at the age of eight learning the trade of masonry then continued working harder and harder from that point forward. At the time of his diagnosis he was working two jobs and attending college. He was studying to become a CPA with hopes someday of being successful enough to keep his own family comfortable while helping the less fortunate, particularly struggling youth.
Isaac had the heart of a lion. He was genuine and kind. He was strong and he was brave. He was hilariously funny and brilliantly smart. He loved the Lord and had tremendous faith. Throughout his entire life he lived by the convictions of his heart. He was everything anyone could ask for in a son.
He loved his family dearly and not only enjoyed but encouraged the endless gatherings and celebrations at home. He loved his friends too and found the time to balance his life with dedication, devotion and incredibly fun times.
Isaac had many beautiful attributes, but one of the most impressive was his incredible smile. He smiled with his whole heart. It lit up a room and it warmed any heart. We can always look to the heavens knowing that that gorgeous smile is shining down over us as he is living there now eternally with no illness, no pain and in the great glory of God.
A service in honor of Isaac’s life will be held on Friday, August 13th at 4pm at Glad Tidings Tabernacle, 1208 United Street with burial services to follow at Key West Cemetery. A gathering for friends and family will follow at Indigenous Park, 1801 White Street (weather permitting). An account has been set up at First State Bank for the Isaac Cuervo Archer Memorial Fund to help children and families in need. Please make donations to the fund in lieu of flowers so that Isaac’s legacy of helping others can live on for years to come.
Castillo-Thurston Mortuary has been entrusted with all arrangements.