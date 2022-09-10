Isabel Ramirez, long-time Key West resident and owner of Isabel’s Beauty Salon, passed in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose L. Ramirez, her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her only son, Cosme Ramirez.
She was a long-time beautician to many in Key West. One of her most notable clients was Bess Truman. Those who knew her would remember her great sense of humor and charitable work. She had a sign in her shop that said “I’m a beautician, not a magician.” She was truly a magician.
The viewing is at Dean Lopez Funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral mass at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Basilica on Monday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. and burial.
