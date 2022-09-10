Isabel Ramirez

Ramirez

Isabel Ramirez, long-time Key West resident and owner of Isabel’s Beauty Salon, passed in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose L. Ramirez, her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her only son, Cosme Ramirez.

