Jack Moyer, a well-known close-up magician and former owner of the Stick and Stein in Key West, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Aug. 14, 2021. Jack moved to Key West in 1969 after serving 10 years in the U.S. Navy and lived there until 2020 when he and his wife Alison (Ali) moved to Tampa.
Jack was well-loved and known in Key West and could often found performing magic or making balloon animals on Mallory Square at sunset. Jack had recently lost his beloved wife of 44 years, Alison Moyer, on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 after she succumbed to her battle with cancer. Jack and Ali had two children, Kathleen Moyer, a special education teacher, who passed in 2011, and a son, Keith Moyer, who is a physical therapist and lives in Morehead City, North Carolina. Jack is survived by his son, Keith, his daughter-in-law Gloria, and his grandson Zackery, as well as by many, many others on Ali’s side of the family.
Friends and family gathered from all around to spread both of their ashes at Mud Key on Sept. 28, 2021, and a double Celebration of Life was held at Unity Church of the Lower Keys on Sept. 29.
