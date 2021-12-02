Jack Einhorn passed away on Nov. 13, 2021 at the age of 98.
Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life, Rose, and their eldest son David.
He is survived by his son Michael (Elizabeth), his sister-in-law Mae McMahan, his daughter-in-law Nancy, grandchildren Shana, Natalie (DJ), Dylan, Rachel (Andrew), Ben and Evan, and seven great-grandchildren.
Jack was born and raised in Key West, a true Conch! He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on board the USS Springfield light cruiser. He was president of Congregation B’Nai Zion for 25 years.
He loved sharing his knowledge of Key West and the history of the Jews on the island. He never met a stranger.
Jack will be laid to rest in Key West. The funeral service will be held at Congregation B’Nai Zion on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at the cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Einhorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.