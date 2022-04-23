Jack Ronald Fuller was born on Nov. 18, 1934 to Ronald S. Fuller and Marie Anna (Hopp) Fuller in Akron, Ohio. His father passed away when Jack was young and his mother brought him to Key West in the 1940s. After the tragic death of his mother in a fire in 1950, he lived with his maternal aunt, Frances Hopp Beott.
After a short time in the U.S. Army, he married Bettie Joycelyn Carnes (BJ) on July 8, 1956. In their 64 years together, they had three children, opened Fullers Insurance in 1977, and crossed the country many times over in their motor home.
Jack spent many years as a Boy Scout leader. He took his troop on camping and hiking trips in many places, including the legendary Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and many in his troop were Eagle Scouts.
He had a great love for sports cars, especially Porsches, and spent countless hours organizing and participating in events for Ecurie Vitesse Sports Car Club and Porsche Club of America. He was the driving force behind one of the longest-running events in the history of the Keys, the Bay Bottom Crawl, that ran on Loop Road on Sugarloaf Key each year for 57 years.
Jack and BJ retired in 2016 and moved to Sebring, Florida. BJ passed away May 27, 2021. Not long after, Jack’s health declined, and he returned to Key West to be closer to his children.
Jack is survived by his children, R. Ward (Dianne) Fuller, Norman (Sarah) Fuller, and Joelle (Skip Taylor) Fuller; grandson Samuel Fuller; sister-in-law Fay (Dorsey) Williams; niece Laura (Kevin) Christ, grand-nephew and nieces Preston, Dana & Hannah Christ.
He was predeceased by his wife, BJ, his parents Ronald S. Fuller and Marie Anna Hall, his aunt Frances (Hopp) Dees and his niece Dana Williams.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, he would want donations made in his name to the Boy Scouts of America or if you could volunteer as a leader that would make him smile.
