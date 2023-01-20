Jacquelyn Ann Peckham Johns

Our family sadly lost our beloved mother, Jacquelyn A. (Peckham) Johns, favorably known as Jackie, on Jan. 13, 2023. She passed away of natural causes.
Jackie was born on March 8, 1936, in Waterville, New York, to Ronald and Carol (Mason) Peckham. She attended Madison Central School District, along with her two younger sisters, Julia and Lulu.
Jackie met J. Ronald Johns in 1954; he swept her off her feet, and they were soon married, a marriage that lasted 65 wonderful years, until Ron passed away in September 2020.
Jackie worked as the bookkeeper, together with Ron, in their bean and corn farming business, for many years. She loved traveling in their motor home, especially with her children and grandchildren, often driving the motor home to Darien Lake and Gilbert Lake. Jackie and Ron went on many cruises as well as loving the game of golf, playing all over the country together. She even had a hole in one at the Key West Golf Club! She and Ron shared the game of golf with their children. They were members of the Key West American Legion, Key West Sail and Power Squadron, Key West Golf Club, and the Key West Yacht Club, where they had many, many friends including Fred Wickman and Janice Stettner, John Cottis and Celeste Erickson, and Kim Delscamp-Martin.
Jackie was the past president of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Peter’s Church, in North Utica. She was also president of various golf leagues in which she played.
Jackie is survived by her four children, Veronica (Robert) Sherman, J. R. (Debbie) Johns, Jaye Ann (Ken) Miller, Vincent (Mary) Johns, and daughter-in-law, Sherry Johns; her ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Julia Tuttle and Lulu Sakowski; and several nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, J. Ronald Johns; and her son, Joseph R. Johns.
Jackie’s legacy is her family, who will truly miss her, and are thankful that she is now rejoined with her beloved husband, Ron, and her wonderful son, Joe.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Patrick/St. Anthony’s Church, in Chadwicks, New York, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clayville, New York.
In lieu of flowers, and in Jackie’s memory, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
