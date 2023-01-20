Jacquelyn Ann Peckham Johns

Johns

Our family sadly lost our beloved mother, Jacquelyn A. (Peckham) Johns, favorably known as Jackie, on Jan. 13, 2023. She passed away of natural causes.

Jackie was born on March 8, 1936, in Waterville, New York, to Ronald and Carol (Mason) Peckham. She attended Madison Central School District, along with her two younger sisters, Julia and Lulu.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.