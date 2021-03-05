James Blum, a long-time resident of Key West, died on Feb. 27, 2021, at age 67 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born in Yonkers, New York, he was the founder of The Real Estate Company of Key West.
He was also an accomplished chef and potter, and an avid world traveler.
Survivors include his mother, Priscilla, his siblings, Charles and Jacqueline, his nieces, Alicia and Georgia, and his many friends from Key West and all around the world.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org.
Condolences may be shared online at http://www.millenniumcremationservice.com.