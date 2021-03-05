James Blum

Blum

James Blum, a long-time resident of Key West, died on Feb. 27, 2021, at age 67 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Yonkers, New York, he was the founder of The Real Estate Company of Key West.

He was also an accomplished chef and potter, and an avid world traveler.

Survivors include his mother, Priscilla, his siblings, Charles and Jacqueline, his nieces, Alicia and Georgia, and his many friends from Key West and all around the world.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org.

Condolences may be shared online at http://www.millenniumcremationservice.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.