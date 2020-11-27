James Cleveland Elwood, age 83, of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee.
He was born on March 03, 1937, in Key West, Florida, son of the late Ray Owen Elwood and Martha Louise (Brady) Elwood.
He worked for the U.S. Navy Civil Service as an Architectural Engineer for 17 years and was a PADI instructor (scuba). James was a Key West building official, served on the Historical Architectural Review Board and was a general contractor and building designer throughout Key West and the state of Florida, in addition to being an American Disability Act expert witness.
He loved retirement in Fairfield Glade and his favorite hobby was gardening.
James is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janiene M. Elwood; step-daughters, Maureen Newlan and Helen Stanley (Scott); and brothers, Ray Elwood (Julia) and Bert Elwood (Mary).
He is also survived by two granddaughters, Natalie and Amanda Stanley; and one great-grandson, Lucas James Stanley, in addition to lots of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by son James C Elwood, Jr.; step-daughter, Barbara Carter; and his parents.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.