James Delmore Marquardt

James “Jim” Delmore Marquardt, age 93, joined his loved ones in heaven on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Jim was born on May 9, 1928 in Moorhead, Minnesota, to Leonard and Alma (Grabinski) Marquardt.
Jim no longer has to “hit the gym” and has moved on to Jesus’ care. He lived a life of smiles, learning and giving and was not one to give up or back off. During the Great Depression, his parents and siblings guided him through difficult times. In high school he was active in gymnastics, football and swimming, earning the Eagle Scout award, which lead to living a life of honor.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during World War II, along with his four brothers, Marlin, Robert, Wilbur (Bud) and John. Jim was proud of serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as an aviation mechanic. Their sister, Alma, was a veteran of her five brothers!
North Dakota State University and the G.I. Bill provided a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Management. While there, Jim still found the time and energy to join five friends and develop and operate the Detroit Mountain ski areas (Winter Holiday Ski Club), as well as forming a lifetime bond of friendship with them. Jim married the mother of his children, Helen Thistlethwaite, during his years at NDSU. After graduation, Jim received an ROTC commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve and later earning the rank of first lieutenant. He also received his pilot’s license for single-engine land.
Upon graduation, Jim joined Minneapolis Honeywell and assisted in the development and production of the Honeywell round thermostat. In 1955, Jim moved to Phoenix, Arizona to join AiResearch Mfg of Arizona. He spent the next 36 years in development, testing and production of a wide variety of products such as aircraft turbine engines, high-altitude testing and development of a nuclear-powered space system for a moon base. He spent the final six years as a company representative to the FAA certification acceptance.
It was in Phoenix that Jim met and married Lynda Powell Bebout in 1982. Upon Jim’s retirement in 1992, Jim and Lynda moved to Dallas, Texas where Jim, authorized as an FAA Designated Engineering Representative (DER), travelled throughout the U.S. and Canada as a consultant for repair stations. Jim and Lynda also shared their love of Brittany Spaniels, rescuing and welcoming several into their family over the years and actively supporting the BRIT Rescue in Texas.
Jim loved to volunteer at the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field in Dallas sharing his passion for aviation and flying. He was also an Ambassador at the DFW airport for more than 15 years, assisting travelers negotiate through the massive complex, paying special attention to military personnel and veterans and showing appreciation for their service.
Jim’s Key West connection was son Jim and Norman. He stood for them at their commitment ceremony in 2003 and their legal union in 2017. Jim loved being on the water, fishing and sailing. On his last trip to Key West, he was able to go on the When & If. Built for Gen. George Patton: “When this war is over and If I survive I will build this ship. Jim was an avid joke teller and loved puns. Jim was looking forward to his next visit.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister. Jim lost Lynda, his wife of 39 years, in June of this year.
Survivors include his three children: daughter Leslie Silverberg (Rob), son Mitchel Marquardt (Susan) of Gilbert, Arizona and son Jim (Norman) of Key West, Florida; two granddaughters Kristen Cox (Caleb) and Kathryn Marquardt; Lynda’s brother Larry Powell (Joyce) and his family, Sam Powell (Cass), Casey Powell, and Delaney Powell as well as many nieces and nephews.
”The joy of the Lord has been my strength and my song” (Nehemiah 8:10). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, http://www.flightmuseum.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at Aria Funeral Home, 19310 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75252.
