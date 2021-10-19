James Douglas Hamilton passed away in his home in Key West on Oct. 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Newport Beach, California, and grew up in Piscataway, New Jersey and Key West, Florida.
James graduated with a Classics degree from Florida State University in Tallahassee. He went on to earn a Masters in French Literature from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. James went to France for the first time as a student at Florida State University and proceeded to spend many happy years living, studying and traveling in France. While at University of Massachusetts, he supervised the French Year Abroad program in Paris.
James married Eva Nilsson on Aug. 11, 2001 in Sweden. They settled in Bahama Village, raising their three girls, Emmeline, Juliette and Annabel. James’ son Marlon Hamilton was born and raised in Paris. James and Marlon have spent wonderful times together, including a soccer trip across Europe where they saw games in England, Germany and France. Marlon’s wife, Rebeca, gave birth to James’ first grandchild, Innayah Hamilton, on Aug. 16, 2021.
James was a soccer/football super fan, playing in local leagues, coaching his daughters through the AYSO Youth Soccer Organization, and closely following European league games. James coached his daughters’ soccer teams to the state playoffs twice, losing in finals each time. The girls participate in tennis, golf, lacrosse, soccer and softball. As a family, they drove to countless soccer and softball tournaments on the mainland. James adored watching his girls play and excel athletically.
They traveled extensively, spending many summer months in Eva’s Sweden and James’ France. They traveled to Vermont and Colorado to ski and had many other adventures throughout the United States and Europe.
James and Eva celebrated 20 years of marriage in August 2021. They had many shared interests: a love of bird watching (from Plum Island in Massachusetts to the Florida Keys and the Everglades); movies, cooking and cocktails and their Swedish Christmas Eve party was legendary among friends.
James and Eva bought their first property in Bahama Village in 1999. Since, James’ construction and property development business, Hamilton Builders, has been restoring the essential character of historic homes in Old Town Key West.
James’ work is characterized by a creative use of space, imagination, attention to detail, high-quality materials and hard work. James often worked 12-hour days, seven days a week, alongside his crew. He was not afraid to work hard and also not afraid to play hard, which might mean, on occasion, reading books all day.
James welcomed everyone regardless of background, race or social status. He was a loyal friend and boss. James was an original thinker and read deeply and extensively in culture and history. He had a unique ability to synthesize his deep understanding of history for an always unconventional and non-ideological approach or comment on current events.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Patton Hamilton, and brother William “Jack” Hamilton. James is survived by his wife, Eva Hamilton; his daughters Emmeline, Juliette and Annabel; his son, Marlon, wife Rebeca, and granddaughter Innayah; his father, Richard; his sister, Genevieve Day; his nieces and nephews Julian, Flora and Estelle Day of Boston, Massachusetts; Olivia and George Hamilton, of London, UK; and Kim Nilsson and Kasper Sonesson of Sweden.
James leaves sisters-in-law Karin and Marianne; brother-in-law Thomas and brother-in-law and fellow Arsenal fan, Alex Day, and many close family and friends. They all cherish memories of shared times together.
James and Eva created a wonderful and rich life for themselves and their family. Although he has left us too soon, he leaves a life well lived and a family who loved him above all others. He will remain in our hearts forever.
A funeral service will take place at St Paul’s Church on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Burial will be following the service for family only. A gathering will be held at 922 Thomas St., from 6 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Key West High School Athletic girls sports program or your favorite Key West charity.
All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary.