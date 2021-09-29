James “Jim,” “Mullet” Maher died on Sept. 21, 2021. A small private ceremony will be held with close friends and family.
He studied biology at Florida State University (FSU) where collecting specimens led him to the Florida Key, where he lived for almost 50 years.
He loved everything about the water and chose to earn a living on the sea. Fishing was his passion, not just his job.
He had a brilliant mind that craved learning. He collected and read thousands of books in a wide variety of subjects. Friends and family constantly received books and news clippings he knew they would like.
He had the most boisterous laugh, loved FSU sports and could never pass up a yard sale or a bucket on the side of the road.
He is survived by a daughter, Frances Gilbert, son-in-law Ron Gilbert, brother, Tom Maher, sister-in-law, June Maher and the greatest friends a man could have Emily Graves, John Mager and Diana Lloyd.
Goodbye to a true Keys character.
