James P. Marsh passed away peacefully on August 2, 2023, at Mount Sinai Medical center. He was the fifth of eight kids, born June 22, 1953, in Warren, Ohio and the son of Marie Barrett Marsh & John Marsh.
Jim was an Ohio native who grew up knowing the value of hard work and good friendships. Upon graduating from Youngstown State University in 1978 with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, Jim started his own accounting practice, J.P. Marsh & Co, which he presided over for 40+ years until his retirement. Jim also founded Marsh Development, with rental properties varying from residential to commercial and includes unique landmarks such as the Emerald Diner and surrounding train cars in Hubbard, OH. Jim received many awards and recognitions for his renovations and historic preservations, with properties being listed on the Trumbull County Historical Register. Jim was also given the Key to the City award for Hubbard for his beautification efforts. He was a true visionary that could create something from anything. Jim thrived on finding old, rusted antiques and restoring them to their former glory. When he ran out of wall space for displaying his collectables, he would start hanging them from the ceiling! Friends knew that Jim could recount the entire story of each piece of memorabilia that he owned.
