James Paul Yaccarino

Yaccarino

We regretfully announce the passing of James “Jimmy” Paul Yaccarino, 80, on April 20, 2023, at his home in The Villages, Florida. Jimmy spent nearly 70 years of his life as a resident and business owner in Key West, best known for his family-owned restaurant, The Hickory House. He played football at Key West High School, volunteered as a basketball coach at St. Mary’s High School and was a proud Florida State Seminole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James John Yaccarino and Florence Puccerella Yaccarino, and his late wife, Connie Collins Yaccarino, of Key West. He is survived by his wife, Kay (Harris) Yaccarino, and his children: Mark Yaccarino, Anna Holder, James Paul Yaccarino Jr. (Diane), Victoria Cavaliere (Sam), Daniel Hendricks (Michele) and stepdaughter, Emma Mize (Stephen); and his grandchildren, Jimmy Yaccarino, Charlie Holder, Leah and Connie Cavaliere, Lucas and Kara Yaccarino, Sofia, Jeremiah, Hope and Elijah Hendricks, and Lydia and Dean Mize; and a number of in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces.

