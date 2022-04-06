James Pierce Flenner

Jay was born on Dec. 22, 1953, in Key West, Florida. Jay is predeceased by his mother, Betty Pierce, and father, James Albert Flenner. Jay physically departed this Earth on Feb. 16, 2022, due to complications from pneumonia, he was 68 years young. Jay was a fourth-generation Conch, who left Key West at the age of 10 years old and was raised in Washington, D.C. He played varsity football at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland and received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland.
Jay enjoyed people, telling stories, chatting about current events and most of all “listening.” Jay’s kind and gentle charismatic nature will be missed by all that knew him.
Jay tended bar at Martin’s Tavern for more than a decade and was beloved by his patrons and fellow co-workers. Years after Jay hung up his apron, he enjoyed spending time at Martin’s with his family and close friends. Jay spent many years in the commercial real estate business, both with his families concerns in Key West as well as alongside his brother, Ed, in Washington, D.C. Jay is survived by his brother Edward A. Flenner and his cousins Dent and Roxanne Pierce, Charles Dent Pierce Jr., Catherine Mae Solmo (Pierce), Anthony C. Solmo, Christine Lee Crooms (Pierce), Carter Michael Crooms and Carson Anthony Crooms. Jay’s network of friends and colleagues is too vast to mention. He will be forever remembered as a dedicated family person, and a man of incredible, honesty and dignity.
A private funeral service and memorial was held amongst family and close friends shortly following Jay’s departure. The family is grateful to DC Center for Independent Living for the creation of the “Jay Flenner Memorial Building Fund” as a means through which Jay’s legacy can be honored perpetually.
The DC Center for Independent Living, Inc., is proud to establish the Jay Flenner Memorial Building Fund. All funds will be used to assist DCCIL to be able toward maintaining its footprint in Washington, D.C. with the goal of purchasing a building at some point in the future. Jay Flenner worked tirelessly to assist DCCIL in so many ways, and it is only fitting that Jay’s efforts are memorialized.
To make a fund contribution, please send a check to DC Center for Independent Living, 2600 12th St. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Please reference “Jay Flenner Memorial Building Fund” in the memo line. Should you have further questions, please contact Debbie Berhane at 202-388-0033 or via email at dberhane@dccil.org