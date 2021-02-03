James Robert Cooper

James Robert “Bobby” Cooper passed away peacefully the morning of Jan. 29, 2021, at his home in Key West, Florida. Born on May 4, 1934, in Fitzgerald, Georgia to Virginia “Ginny” Brown and Leo Mercier, he moved to Key West with his mother and sister Betty in 1946 at the age of 12.
Bobby attended Key West High School and graduated in 1952. He was a star athlete for both football and basketball. Rightfully dubbed “Super Cooper,” he was the first person in Conch basketball history to shoot the then unimaginable 30-point game by a single player, a record he held for many years. He was a consummate supporter of Conch Pride, he sponsored athletes and tournaments alike, bringing competition and accolades to his island home.
Bobby opened his first auto body shop in 1952 on Simonton Street, which he turned into a successful, long-standing, local business. He manned the desk until his retirement in 2010 but Cooper’s Paint and Body Shop name remains in service to this day.
Bobby is survived by the love of his life, his beautiful wife of 68 years, a Key West Conch, Nancy Sawyer. Nancy was his high school sweetheart and mother of his five dedicated children, Vicki, Jeanmarie, Stephanie, Nancy Rose, and Warren. He also leaves behind his sister, Betty Roque, and three half sisters Anne MacPhearson, Faye Parish, and Wanda Halliday. He is “Boompa” to seven beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, uncle to five and great-uncle to seven.
Bobby was a gifted storyteller, engaging the listener with his infectious smile, full-bellied laugh, and Santa Claus good looks. He never met a person whose story he wasn’t interested in and he always took the time to engage and listen; lend an ear, advice, a laugh and a smile. James Robert, Son, Bobby, Dad, Boompa, Super Cooper, a man with as many titles as stories to brighten your day. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him.
The memories of this man’s boundless heart will live on forever in ours.
A rosary will be recited on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Dean Lopez Funeral Home. A small service will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required by all.