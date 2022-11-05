James Sofus Nielsen

James Sofus Nielsen of Detroit, Michigan and Cudjoe Cay, Florida, known as “Jim”, “Big Jim” and “Bud,” passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 23, 2022. He was surrounded by love with family by his side; he was 92.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force during the Korean War. He always had a pocket full of raffle tickets for you to buy and one of his favorite pastimes was baking pies and breads and making his “Jim’s Jam” that he shared with all. Uncle Jim loved his second home in Venture Out, and of course his favorite place to be when not sunbathing was the Half Shell Raw Bar.

