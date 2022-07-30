James Stura

James A. (Jimmy) Stura, 64, passed away July 24, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Jimmy was born on Sept. 3, 1957 in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey to Eleanor and Joseph (Babe) Stura. Brother to Ricky, and best pal and fur-baby Cody. Survived by his loving wife, Donna, step-children Danielle (Chris), Elishia and Patty. Eleven grandchildren, and his fur-baby J-Bird. Recently retired from owning and operating J.A.S Contracting, LLC.

He had a love for his wife, his fur-babies, the beach and his tanning lounge, “the frying pan.” Loved seeing Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 and Alfonse play. Howard’s music had a way of describing our love story. He lived a full life on the open road on his Harleys surrounded by a plethora of friends.

