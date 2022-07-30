James Stura

James A. (Jimmy) Stura, 64, passed away July 24, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Jimmy was born on Sept. 3, 1957 in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey to Eleanor and Joseph (Babe) Stura. Brother to Ricky, and best pal and fur-baby Cody. Survived by his loving wife, Donna, step-children Danielle (Chris), Elishia and Patty. Eleven grandchildren, and his fur-baby J-Bird. Recently retired from owning and operating J.A.S Contracting, LLC.
He had a love for his wife, his fur-babies, the beach and his tanning lounge, “the frying pan.” Loved seeing Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 and Alfonse play. Howard’s music had a way of describing our love story. He lived a full life on the open road on his Harleys surrounded by a plethora of friends.
So thankful for that magical day at Higgs Beach Dog Park, in 2014 where Cody and Jaymzee introduced the parents and the love story started. All will be meeting for a celebration of laughter and dancing — our Sunday routine started at Two Friends for our regular share of great food and our Bloody Mary’s. Then onto our next spot at La De Da’s on Duval — don’t forget your tutu!
He will be forever missed and never forgotten by so many!
A Celebration of Life visitation will take place Sunday, July 31, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, 328 Truman Ave.
All services are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
