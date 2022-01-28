On Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Jamie Hildebrandt Johnson caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend has reunited with the love of her life and best friend, Tommy Johnson, after an unexpected illness while wintering in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jamie was born into a military family in Ocean Port, New Jersey in April 1949. She spent much of her youth abroad until settling as a young adult in Key West, Florida, where she met and married Tommy. After his retirement from the U.S. Navy, they returned to his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota where she spent the next 38 years at Tank Lake.
The simplest pleasures in life gave her the most joy; time with friends and family at the lake, the sun on her face while reading a good book, expressing her love through cooking and any activity involving her grandchildren. She was actively involved in her community, committing much of her time to the Silica Women’s Club and Silica Senior’s Club.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Bergerson (Jamie), Bridget Field (Brad); five grandchildren, Kasey, Zoe and Anna Bergerson, Jack and Sam Field; two brothers David Hildebrandt (Kim) and Tim Hildebrandt, sister Mimi Pambrun and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful help and care given by the doctors, nurses and staff at Mount Sinai Medical Center of Miami Beach.
Jamie will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. A time to gather in her memory will be determined and shared at a later time.
