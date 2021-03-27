On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Jane Gross-Guenther passed away at the age of 85. She was born on July 9, 1935 in Sarasota, Florida, to Ellis and Mary Freeman. She took art classes at the Ringling School of Art and studied with several local artists including Hilton Leech, Syd Solomon and Charles “Mac” McCurry. She ultimately earned her degree in Fine Art from the Portland School of Art in Maine. She raised three children — Dena, Pam, and Aaron — with her first husband, Marvin Gross. She later married Bob Guenther in 1999.
Throughout her life, she created unique sculptural art pieces and paintings from her stilted home studio and showed her work in many Florida sidewalk art festivals and galleries. She also adorned her own furniture with native flora and fauna motifs. She was always her worst critic, but passed on her love of art by teaching classes and teaching her grandkids. Besides art, she was enthusiastic about caring for animals which started in her earlier years as an avid horseback hunter/jumper rider at Greenwood stables, and later helped her daughters to become involved with horses. She loved her late husband, Bob, and the easygoing life they built together down in Big Pine Key with friends, her three precious cats — Lucky, Pooper, and Little Girl, and all of the Key deer. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as fishing on the reef and a strong drink at Parrotdise Bar, Kiki’s and Looe Key. She will always be remembered for her beautiful art, her compassion for all of earth’s living creatures, and especially for her sharp tongue and witty criticisms.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, brother Jack Freeman, and daughter Dena Leavengood. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Matteen, and son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Elizbeth Gross, and her grandkids, Joseph Matteen and wife Flor, Cassandra Gross and Jordan Gross. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Florida Keys Wildlife Society on her behalf at http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org/get-involved/donate/.