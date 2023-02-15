Jane Haile Dawkins

Dawkins

Jane Haile Dawkins, former resident of Key West, Florida, Tappahannock, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., died peacefully in her sleep, with family by her side, on Oct. 24, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in 1937 in Washington, D.C., she grew up there and in Tappahannock. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, attended Randolph-Macon Women’s College, and then graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1959.

She spent most of her first marriage raising her children overseas. Their first posting was to Bolivia, first in Cochabamba and then in Santa Cruz. After two years back in the U.S., they spent the next 12 years overseas, where she enjoyed hosting many visiting friends and relatives, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tegucigalpa, Honduras and Madrid, Spain.

