Jane Haile Dawkins, former resident of Key West, Florida, Tappahannock, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., died peacefully in her sleep, with family by her side, on Oct. 24, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in 1937 in Washington, D.C., she grew up there and in Tappahannock. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, attended Randolph-Macon Women’s College, and then graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1959.
She spent most of her first marriage raising her children overseas. Their first posting was to Bolivia, first in Cochabamba and then in Santa Cruz. After two years back in the U.S., they spent the next 12 years overseas, where she enjoyed hosting many visiting friends and relatives, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tegucigalpa, Honduras and Madrid, Spain.
Back in D.C., she spent 13 years as a computer programmer at the CIA, before remarrying and moving to Naples, Italy, for a year. In retirement, she and her husband shuttled between Key West and Virginia, first Alexandria and later Tappahannock, and she continued to love traveling the world with family and friends.
Her volunteer activities included Key West Library book sales, crocheting baby blankets for a Navy charity, preparing kits for homeless vets and registering voters, but her favorite was playing with babies at Wesley House, an affordable day care center in Key West.
Her brother, William Buckner Haile, Jr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Stephen P. Dawkins, of Key West; her daughter, Margaret Monroe Webb, of Richmond, Virginia; her son, John Robert Webb, of Baltimore; her stepdaughters, Holly Vaughan Dawkins of Moscow, ID, and Linda Lee Segar of Valley Cottage, New York; her grandchildren, Ruby Saunders Webb, Maggie Yun Seamon, Whitney Joy Segar, John Lee “Jack” Segar, and Kate Pei-Tzu Seamon; and her brother, Edward Wright Haile, of Champlain, Virginia.
Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at St. Paul’s Church, Millers Tavern, VA 23115. The family asks all attendees to wear masks at the service and to test negative on a COVID rapid test earlier that day. Masks and tests will be available at the church.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to St. Paul’s Church.
