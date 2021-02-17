Janeen Otha Cloutier, 91, of Key West, Florida, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Lower Keys Medical Center. She was born on March 28, 1929, at Flint, Michigan to the late Dewey and Louise (Egan) Hart. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Cloutier; sisters Maxine Hart, Sr. Elaine Mary; brother Ronald Hart; daughter-in-law Debbie Cloutier.

She is survived by daughter Kathleen (Danny) Kolhage; son Gregory L. Cloutier; grandchildren Benjamin (Denise) Sheldon, Caroline (Raymond) Vazquez, Donna (Clint Cassick) Vazquez, John (Carolyn) Sheldon; 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; sister Siena Hintz; brother-in-law Raymond Cloutier; former son-in-law Lee (Mayuko) Sheldon. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

