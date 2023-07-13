Janet Oechsle

In loving memory of Janet E. Oechsle, born Nov. 9, 1951, wife, mother, leader, educator, mentor and organizer of Homer, New York and Marathon, Florida, who passed away on July 8, 2023, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Janet is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russ, daughters Jeni and Amanda, and son Russell. She was also a cherished grandmother to Logan, Faye and Henry.
Janet’s favorite expression was “Goodness Brings Goodness,” and her light and spirit bound itself to everyone she loved, met, worked with and taught. She was the consummate leader, communicator and organizer of everything; ever dedicated to her family and causes to help her Homer and Marathon communities. In Homer, she served on the Board of Directors for the J.M. Murray Center and Access to Independence agencies and was a volunteer member, and in most instances a long-time officer, of groups that included the Homer Garden Club, the Sennightly Literary Guild, the Center for the Arts of Homer, the Order of the Eastern Star, the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors and the Central New York Living History Center. In Marathon, she was a board member of Voices for Florida Keys Children, a charity dedicated to support children in foster programs and other life challenges, and served for many years as chair of the scholarship committee, helping dozens of young people reach their higher education goals. She was a member and past Trustee of the Kirk of the Keys Presbyterian Church; officer and member of the Marathon Garden Club and volunteer at the Dolphin Research Center.
